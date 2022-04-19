Two University of North Georgia (UNG) students have won the Barry Goldwater Scholarship for 2022-23, making UNG the only public university in Georgia with more than one recipient this year. Alisha Paul, of Pendergrass, was among the recipients.
The Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation was established by Congress in 1986 to serve as a living memorial to honor the lifetime work of U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, who served his country for 56 years as a soldier and statesman, including 30 years in the U.S. Senate.
Paul was among UNG's Goldwater winners and was among 417 sophomores and juniors selected from 1,242 nominees across the country. The Barry Goldwater Scholarship is designed to foster and encourage outstanding students to pursue research careers in the fields of natural sciences, engineering and mathematics. The Goldwater Scholarship is the preeminent undergraduate award of its type in these fields and will provide up to $15,000 per student over a two-year period.
Paul, a sophomore who is pursuing a degree in biology, is a member of the Honors Program on the Gainesville Campus as well as a member of the nationally recognized McNair Scholars Program. Paul, who is originally from Georgetown, Guyana, is also a Goizueta Foundation Scholarship recipient.
"You never know the potential you have until you start giving yourself opportunities to show it," Paul said of the Goldwater Scholarship. "It brings out my confidence and is an acknowledgment of what I can accomplish in life."
Paul has conducted eastern box turtle research with biology faculty members Dr. Jennifer Mook, Dr. Natalie Hyslop, and Dr. Abby Neyer; bioinformatics research on insect DNA with Dr. Evan Lampert, UNG professor of biology; and cancer drug research with Dr. Holly Jones, director of clinical research at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Paul aims to pursue a Ph.D. in marine biology, participate in endangered species conservation, and take part in international collaboration in marine biology research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.