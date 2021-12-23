Piedmont University recently announced the nearly 220 students who were named dean's scholars and students named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
Students named a dean's scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Locals named to the dean's scholar list were:
- Abigail Spencer of Commerce
- Sean VanMeter of Jefferson
- Jaclyn Whitehead of Maysville
- Georgia Weinhart of Hoschton
- Alyssa Moore of Commerce
- Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton
- Cooper Kework of Jefferson
- Darian Summers of Jefferson
- Kaitlyn Benson of Athens
- Connie Mayberry of Maysville
- Tanya Schwab of Braselton
- Laura Zwemke of Hoschton
- Emily Oldham of Jefferson
- Morgan Wiley of Hoschton
- Gracie Martin of Jefferson
Dean's list honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA and include:
- Kathryn Wilhelm of Commerce
- Natalie Vargo of Athens
- Christopher Barker of Athens
- Katie Cape of Commerce
- Abigail Bernath of Commerce
- Tracey Rico of Athens
- Owen Gates of Commerce
- Dylan Christian of Nicholson
- Olivia Bullock of Hoschton
- Jordyn Smith of Athens
- Rebecca Helms of Jefferson
- Marinda Grubb of Jefferson
- Quadrika Starks of Athens
- Deasia Lawrence of Athens
