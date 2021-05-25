Piedmont University recently announced that 250 students were named dean's scholars for the spring 2021 semester. Students named as a dean's scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Recipients include:
- Christopher Barker of Athens.
- Alyssa Cloer of Athens.
- Zackary Evans of Braselton.
- Owen Gates of Commerce.
- Kyle Graves of Jefferson.
- Cooper Kework of Jefferson.
- Justin McClure of Pendergrass.
- Emily Oldham of Jefferson.
- Julia Smith of Commerce.
- Kate Trujillo-Limas of Commerce.
- Sean VanMeter of Jefferson.
- Georgia Weinhart of Hoschton.
- Jenna Wendel of Braselton.
- Jaclyn Whitehead of Maysville.
