Nearly 400 students graduated from Piedmont University on May 6. Undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies were held at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on the Demorest campus.
There were 381 graduates, including:
- Nancy Armenteros-Boronat of Jefferson
- MacKenzie Botts of Braselton
- Katie Cape of Commerce
- Brooke Cassidy of Hoschton
- Michael Coburn of Braselton
- Jaela Dodson of Jefferson
- Audra Eckert of Jefferson
- Casey Ellis of Jefferson
- Tina Johnston of Jefferson
- Jennifer LeSage of Braselton
- Asia Morris of Commerce
- Sarah Oliver of Hoschton
- Alberto Perez of Pendergrass
- Natalie Rawls of Jefferson
- Tanya Schwab of Braselton
- Kyyah Simon of Commerce
- Sean VanMeter of Jefferson
- Georgia Weinhart of Hoschton
- Kathryn Wilhelm of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.