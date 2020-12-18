Piedmont College recently announced the nearly 300 students who were named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
Dean's list honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA and included:
- Sean VanMeter of Jefferson.
- Jaclyn Whitehead of Maysville.
- Alexandria Beatty of Commerce.
- Amelia Lacey of Nicholson.
- Jenna Wendel of Braselton.
- Georgia Weinhart of Hoschton.
- London Cochran of Homer.
- Rebecca Klimek of Nicholson.
- Alyssa Cloer of Athens.
- Alyssa Moore of Commerce.
- Hallie McElvery of Jefferson.
- Natalie Vargo of Athens.
- Christopher Barker of Athens.
- Madison Gott of Hoschton.
- Katie Cape of Commerce.
- Kayla Morris of Commerce.
- Makayla Lewis of Jefferson.
- Justin McClure of Pendergrass.
- Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton.
- Lindsey Chitwood of Commerce.
- Cooper Kework of Jefferson.
- Julia Smith of Commerce.
- Cody Bare of Homer.
