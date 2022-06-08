Piedmont University has announces its dean's list and dean's scholar list for the spring 2022 semester.
DEAN'S LIST
Students on the spring 2022 dean's list include:
- Kyyah Simon of Commerce
- Madison Gott of Hoschton
- Rebecca Cassidy of Hoschton
- Jaela Dodson of Jefferson
- Whitney McCormack of Jefferson
- Laura Zwemke of Hoschton
- Tracey Rico of Athens
- Alberto Perez of Pendergrass
- Abigail Seagraves of Commerce
- Casey Ellis of Jefferson
- Alison Shockley of Maysville
- MacKenzie Bratton of Commerce
- Rebecca Helms of Jefferson
- Morgan Bullock of Commerce
- Quadrika Starks of Athens
Dean's list honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
DEAN'S SCHOLAR LIST
Locals named to the dean's scholar list included:
- Abigail Spencer of Commerce
- Sean VanMeter of Jefferson
- Georgia Weinhart of Hoschton
- Katie Cape of Commerce
- Abigail Bernath of Commerce
- Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton
- Cooper Kework of Jefferson
- Kaitlyn Benson of Athens
- Connie Mayberry of Maysville
- Tanya Schwab of Braselton
- Owen Gates of Commerce
- Janiah Rakestraw of Jefferson
- Morgan Wiley of Hoschton
- Gracie Martin of Jefferson
- Marinda Grubb of Jefferson
Students named a dean's scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
