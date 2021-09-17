The Piedmont University Theatre Department will present "Hair," the rock musical that debuted more than 50 years ago. Hair explores themes related to the peace movement of the 1960s that emerged in opposition to the Vietnam War.
Mia Clegg, of Nicholson, is among the participants.
Hair is intended for mature audiences. It will be performed on the Mainstage Theatre in the Swanson Center for Performing Arts & Communications in Demorest. Showtimes include 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7-9, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Piedmont faculty, staff and students are admitted free. To purchase tickets, call the box office 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at 706-778-8500, x 1355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.