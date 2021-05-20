Spring commencement services were held May 14 for the first-ever graduating class of Piedmont University.
Piedmont officially changed its name from Piedmont College to Piedmont University in April. About 16% of the more than 400 undergraduate and graduate students earned cum laude, magna cume laude and summa cum laude honors.
Among the graduates were:
- Jenna Wendel of Braselton.
- William Johnston of Hoschton.
- Justin McClure of Pendergrass.
- Alyssa Cloer of Athens.
- Zackary Evans of Braselton.
- Kenric Wood of Commerce.
- Brianna Crumley of Jefferson.
- Macey Higgins of Braselton.
- Makayla Lewis of Jefferson.
- Stephanie Malcolm of Nicholson.
- Julia Smith of Commerce.
