The Piedmont University Singers gave their first public performance in nearly two years on Nov. 11 at the Chapel on the Demorest campus. Local participants were:
- Laura Zwemke of Hoschton
- Alexandria Beatty of Commerce
- Sean VanMeter of Jefferson
For the Nov. 11 performance, the Piedmont Singers performed pieces representing a wide variety of musical styles, from the Renaissance to the present, including works in Latin, Czech and Swedish, as well as English.
The highlight of the concert was Trinity Te Deum, which featured the choir with the organ, harp, percussion and brass.
"The program also included a piece during which the audience was encouraged to sing along with the choir. This performance was a celebration of being able to sing together once again and to sing for the public," said Associate Dean of the School of Fine Arts Dr. Wallace Hinson, who conducts the Piedmont University Singers.
The singers were joined by Louise Bass, organist and artist-in-residence, for two works on the program, O Thou the Central Orb by Charles Wood, and Trinity Te Deum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.