Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High around 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Mainly clear. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.