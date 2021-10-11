The Probe College Fair will be held Monday, Oct. 18, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Jefferson High School.
The Probe College Fair Tour hosts free events for Georgia high students.
"For many, Probe is their first and best way to get information about prospective colleges. The annual series of events also gives universities the chance to recruit new students," according to a news release.
To see a full list of participating schools and tour locations visit www.gaprobe.org or look on the event tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.