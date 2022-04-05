Congressman Andrew Clyde invites high school students in Georgia’s Ninth District to participate in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. Submissions are due by May 4, and the winning artist’s entry will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol building.
Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, D.C., framed. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:
- Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
- Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
- Collages: must be two dimensional
- Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
- Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photographs
Each entry must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted.
Students must mail or deliver their artwork to Rep. Clyde’s Gainesville District Office (210 Washington St NW, Suite 202 Gainesville, GA 30501) by May 4th.
For additional questions, or to make in-person delivery arrangements, call Rep. Clyde’s Gainesville District Office at 470-768-6520.
