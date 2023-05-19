University of North Georgia (UNG) assistant professor of psychological science Dr. Efren Velazquez, three undergraduate students and two alumni led a panel at the annual Conference on the Americas hosted this year at the University of Georgia (UGA). Commerce resident, Madison Rodriguez, was among the participants.
Velazquez, who serves as chair of the Latinx faculty and staff committee, shared that student-led panel highlighted how to support Latinx students in Georgia universities. The committee reached out to undergraduate students and alumni before winter break and the proposal was submitted in December.
