A total of 516 students enrolled in University of Alabama Early College during were named to the director's list with an academic record of 3.6 or higher during the spring semester.
Morgan Rogers, of Jefferson, was among those named. Rogers attends Liberty Independent Private School.
The director's list recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.
