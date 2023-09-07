Morgan Rogers, of Jefferson, was named to the director's list at the University of Alabama. Rogers is a student at Liberty Independent Private School and is enrolled in UA Early College.
The director's list is an honor given to students who earn an academic record of 3.6 or higher.
