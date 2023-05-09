Georgia State University student Eloisa Romero recently received the Barbara Baumstark BioBus Program Undergraduate Award.
Romero, of Jefferson, is a bachelor's student in Biology in the College of Arts and Sciences.
This scholarship supports undergraduate and graduate students with demonstrated interest in the BioBus which provides hands-on activities and demonstrations designed to get K-12 students interested in STEM education.
