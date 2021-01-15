The Rotary Club of Jefferson recently honored its December students of the month, including:
NICHOLAS COSBY, EJCHS
Nicholas Cosby is the recipient for East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
He's currently enrolled in AP calculus, dual enrollment political science, dual enrollment English and multiple band class playing multiple instruments.
Cosby has participated in marching band for four years and was in the superintendent's leadership program.
He was named Most Improved Band Member, received the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit, received the Academic Letter and was an AP Scholar.
Cosby has volunteered at homeless shelters and animal preservations.
He plans to attend UGA and major in secondary teaching or some form of engineering.
Cosby is the son of Roger and Tracey Cosby.
He chose Jonathan Bagley as his most influential teacher.
PATRICIA RING, JHS
Patricia Ring is the honoree for Jefferson High School.
She is currently enrolled in teaching as a profession-practicum, honors economics, AP English language arts 12 and chorus VIII.
Ring is a leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and enjoys singing at her church with her dad.
She is a six-time Blue Card recipient, a Director's Award recipient and is a member of the Beta Club. She currently serves as Choral Council president and has been a member of the council her entire high school career. She attended Allstate Chorus four times and is a member of the a cappella choir at JHS. She also received the 3-D Award for the month of December this past year.
After graduating, she plans to attend Pensacola Christian College to pursue a career in music education. She hopes to be a music teacher.
Ring is the daughter of Thomas F. Ring II and Sherri L. Ring.
She chose Hillary Jones as her most influential teacher.
EMMA AXELBERG, JCCHS
Emma Axelberg is the recipient for Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
She is currently enrolled in AP economics, AP research, AP calculus BC, IB Spanish, is a TA for Coach Guzzardo-math tutor and participates in work-based learning for Chick-fil-A.
Axelberg participated in varsity soccer in ninth grade and varsity swim in 10th grade. She has served on the student council and was sophomore class president and junior class vice president. She's also been involved in National Honor Society, Beta Club and National Spanish Honor Society.
Axelberg received the UGA Certificate of Merit and the Scholar Athlete Award for swimming and soccer.
After graduating, she plans to attend UGA and major in mathematics with a minor in Spanish. She hopes to be a sheltered math teacher and teach meth to students who don't speak English.
She is the daughter of Lee and Brad Axelberg.
She chose Emily Hall as her most influential teacher.
BRANDON MARTIN, CHS
Brandon Martin is the honoree for Commerce High School.
Martin is currently enrolled in AP calculus, drama, physics and dramatic writing.
He loves to do outdoor activities, including soccer, hiking, basketball and frisbee.
Martin participates in cross country/track.
His honors and awards include being a multiple-time state champion and graduating with honors. He's a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and has been a member of the Beta Club (2018-20) and HOSA (2018-19).
After graduating, he plans to study pre-med in college. He hopes to contribute to a national title in cross country, indoor and outdoor track. He also hopes to achieve president's list status.
He is the son of Michelle and Michael Furlow.
He chose Mark Hale as his most influential teacher.
