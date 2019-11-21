Commerce
Joshua Frates is the son of Michelle and Scott Frates.
He takes AP statistics, body sculpting, honors physics and honors economics.
Activities include the Beta Club, FCA Huddle Leader, STEM Club communications officer, HOSA member and student government.
He participates in football, wrestling and track.
His honors and awards include BETA Club president, senior class president and former junior class president.
His most influential teacher is Kerri Matthews, who teaches social sciences.
He plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in biology.
East Jackson
Avery McClure is the daughter of Keith and Tonya McClure.
She takes a mix of dual enrollment and AP classes and has completed a pathway in audio video and band. She also takes a yearbook class.
She is the yearbook editor, the student council president and FCA vice president. She is in the Beta Club, concert band and National English Honor Society. She is the cameraman and co-producer for a schoolwide podcast.
She plays golf and is a captain for the sideline cheerleaders.
Avery has a University of Georgia certificate of merit, was a nominee for the Governor’s Honors program, won the Woodmen of the World award, was homecoming queen and earned two academic letters.
She is a preschool Sunday school teacher, a volunteer at Operation Christmas Child and at the Maysville Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School, Relay for Life, Camp Invention and the iServe food ministry.
Her most influential teacher is Melanie Lawhorn, who teaches CTAE courses.
She plans to attend a four-year college and major in psychology. She also wants to travel abroad.
Jackson County
Kylee Zimmer is the daughter of Melinda and J.R. Zimmer.
She is taking work-based learning, AP macroeconomics, honors physics, advanced composition, weight training and AP BC calculus.
She plays varsity volleyball.
She is in the National Honor Society and the Beta Club and is a member of the student leadership team.
She received the Athletic Director’s award, the Top 5 Percent, AP Scholar, Scholar Athlete, MVP for volleyball and was first-team all-area for volleyball.
Her most influential teacher is Steve Bowles, who teaches mathematics.
She plans to attend Oglethorpe University and play on the volleyball team. She plans to major in biology.
Kylee would like to be a physical therapist.
Jefferson
Mary Morgan Collier is the daughter of Curt and Georgia Collier.
She is taking honors economy, anatomy, AP literature and advanced drama VII
She is a Georgia State Thespian officer and president of the JHS Drama Club, participant in the Total Person program and Jefferson's Special People and serves as a National Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ambassador.
Among her honors and awards are International Honor Thespian and Governor's Honors Program Theater finalist and participant, served as house messenger in the 75th Youth Assembly, received Georgia Certificate of Merit for Superior Scholastic Endeavors award and represented JHS on the Scotland Exchange program
Her most influential teacher is Janie Sirmans, who teaches drama.
She plans to attend a four-year university and major in theater.
She would like to pursue a theater career, but she said she is not sure if she would rather act, direct or teach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.