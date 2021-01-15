The Rotary Club of Jefferson recently honored its January students of the month, including:
SHEENA LIM, EJCHS
Sheena Lim is the honoree for East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
She is currently enrolled in jazz band, advanced band, AP biology, allied healthcare, AP calculus, mastery band and astronomy.
Her activities/community service include being drum major of the marching band, Jackson County student leadership and is a part-time worker at Zaxby's.
She lettered in track and field and in cross-country.
Her honors/awards include: Most Outstanding Band Member, AP literature award, academic letter, AP Scholar and AP Scholar with honors.
After graduating, she plans to major in molecular biology and biochemistry with an emphasis in genetics.
Lim is also a youth leader for Youth for Christ in Georgia and a volunteer at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Lim is the daughter of Manny and Sol Lim.
She chose Coach Briscoe as her most influential teacher.
MARLEE MCMULLAN, JHS
Marlee McMullan is the recipient for Jefferson High School.
McMullan is currently enrolled in AP biology, honors economics, AP statistics and Emergency Medical Responder.
Outside of school, she enjoys dance and piano and is an active member of the First Baptist Church of Winder. She also loves participating in community service projects and spending time with her family.
McMullan is a four-year varsity letterman in football sideline cheerleading.
She is a two-time 3-D Award recipient, a Class of 2021 Georgia Certificate of Merit winner, and an AP Scholar Awards with honor recipient. She was a member of the JHS 2020 homecoming court and has recently won the Northeast Georgia and state-level Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest. McMullan has had perfect attendance for 12 years. She is involved in the Beta Club, Total Person Program and Mu Alpha Theta. She is also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and the Spanish National Honor Society.
After graduating, she plans to attend the University of Georgia, majoring in pharmaceutical science with a minor in Spanish. Her future goal is to obtain a career as a clinical pharmacist.
She is the daughter of Mark and Donna McMullan.
She chose Dr. Jacob Marble as her most influential teacher.
MARCUS COLE TIPTON, JCCHS
Marcus Cole Tipton is the honoree for Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
Tipton is currently enrolled in Spanish III honors, percussion ensemble, master band, jazz band, physics, beginning instrument ensemble, U.S. government and economy and advisement.
He is a member of the marching band and Spanish Honors Society.
Tipton is in the top 10% of his class and is also an All-State clarinetist.
After graduating, he plans to attend the University of North Georgia Dahlonega to pursue a science major and music minor.
He is the son of Jody and Diane Tipton.
He chose William Kilgore as his most influential teacher.
BYRNNE CULP
Brynne Culp is the honoree for Commerce High School.
Culp has been an active member of FFA for four years, currently serving as president and previously serving as secretary. She's been involved in Key Club for two years and is the current vice president and was previously secretary. Her other activities include: FCA, huddle leader for the entirety of her high school career; FCCLA for three years; Beta Club for three years; Stem Club for three years; Thespian Society, inducted last year; and Commerce Livestock Show team, one year, showing a red Angus beef heifer. She has also participated in two One Acts and a Palooza and this year is set up to participate in a musical, palooza and senior showcase. Culp also works part-time at the Boys and Girls Club in Jefferson, running a pee-wee class of approximately 25 children ages 6-9.
Her sports include: volleyball, one year (inaugural season); basketball cheer, three years; golf, four years; football cheer, three years; basketball, one year; and competitive cheer, one year.
Culp's honors and awards include: Georgia Merit Scholar, Miss CHS Court, voted Most Involved senior superlative, 2020 basketball cheer captain; South Carolina Commissioner School of Agriculture attendee in 2019 (she was the only out-of-state person selected); and Scholar Athlete for four years.
After graduating, she plans to attend Young Harris College and major in chemistry with a minor in physics. She hopes to go to pharmacy school.
She is the daughter of Tim and Michelle Culp.
She chose SKylar Davis as her most influential teacher.
