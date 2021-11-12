The Rotary Club of Jefferson recently named its November Rotary Students of the Month.
Honorees included:
ALEAH BENTON
JHS
Aleah Benton is the honoree for Jefferson High School.
She is a member of Beta Club, HOSA Club, the Total Person Program, Principal's Leadership Council and the JHS advisory committee.
Benton is a member of the track and field team, including the 2019 region championship team, where she was named to the All-Region Girls Track and Field Team for triple-jump, the 2021 region championship team and the 2021 state runner-up team. She has been a member of the varsity basketball cheerleading team for four years and the varsity football cheerleading team for one year.
She is a four-year honor student and has had perfect attendance since kindergarten. Benton has also been the recipient of the 3-D Award and was chosen to attend the JHS senior WWII trip in the spring.
After graduating, Benton plans to attend Clemson University and major in political science.
She chose Cassie Morgan, JHS counselor, as her most influential staff member.
Benton is the daughter of Brooks and Sheconda Benton.
FAITH HATCHER
EJCHS
Faith Hatcher is the honoree for East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
Her activities include being Jackson Empower HOSA president, student ambassador for Empower, yearbook editor, and a Beta Club member. She's also a Sunday school helper at Maysville Baptist Church.
Hatcher also played on the varsity golf team for two years.
Her honors include EJCHS healthcare award from 2019-21, University of Georgia Certificate of Merit in 2021 and AP Scholar award.
Hatcher's community service involvement includes the Pink Out game, a fundraiser for ovarian and childhood cancer and Vacation Bible School.
After graduating, Hatcher plans to attend Georgia College and pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing. She plans to further her education and earn a masters of science in nursing and become a maternal and neonatal health nurse.
Hatcher chose Whitney Hardigree as her most influential teacher.
Hatcher is the daughter of Alan and Carol Hatcher.
MEGHAN HARRIS
JCHS
Meghan Harris is the honoree for Jackson County High School.
Harris is involved in marching band and also enjoys running.
Since freshman year, she has received honors awards in all of her math, science and Spanish classes. She is ranked fourth in her class and has also been in the school's highest level band since her freshman year. She is currently the marching band's band captain.
She is applying to four year universities and hopes to attend Georgia State University and major in music performance. Harris wants to play trumpet professionally with a focus on playing in the military. After that, she hopes to play as a pit musician on Broadway.
She chose Michelle Golden as her most influential teacher.
Harris' parents are Christopher and Stacey Harris.
VINCENT NOLAN RICCI
CHS
Vincent Nolan Ricci is the honoree for Commerce High School.
He is a full-time shift leader at Hawg Wild Barbecue. Ricci serves as HOSA president and is a member of the Beta Club. He has also participated at the state level with FCCLA for health presentations.
Ricci's sports include cross-country and tennis.
His honors and awards include earning All A's and being named Merit Scholar, Most Involved superlative and Mr. CHS Court. He also received the Statesman Award for HOSA and was on the 2020 cross-country championship team.
After graduating, Ricci wants to attend a good medical school, majoring in biology (pre-med).
He chose Kelsee Ryan as his most influential teacher.
Ricci's parents are John and Carla Dawson.
