The Rotary Club of Jefferson recently honored its February students of the month, including
ETHAN FULLARD, EJCHS
Ethan Fullard is this month's honoree for East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
Fullard is currently enrolled in AP physics, AP literature, AP calculus, dual enrollment American government, dual enrollment economics, drama, mastery chorale and musical theater.
His activities include Chorus Literary, Beta Club, Science Olympiad, Academic Team, Drama Club and Student Council.
His honors and awards include receiving the academic letter, chorus letter and drama letter, as well as being a member of the Spanish Honors Society.
Fullard's community service work includes Camp Invention, Maysville Baptist Church Vacation Bible School and Refuge Archery volunteer.
After graduating, he plans to attend Georgia Tech and major in environmental engineering.
He chose Dr. Chandler as his most influential teacher.
He is the son of Courtney Reed and Matt Fullard.
ASHLEY JUBE, JHS
Ashley Jube is the honoree for Jefferson High School.
Jube is currently enrolled in honors economics, anatomy, French I, AFJROTC VII and VIII, French II, pre-calculus and dual enrollment ELA 1101 composition.
Her activities include Total Person Program, Principal's Leadership Council, French Club, AFJROTC, AFJROTC drill team, Academic Team, Model Aviation Team, Guardian Air Society, Kitty Hawk Air Society, Model Rocketry Team and Awareness Presentation Team.
Jube's sports include varsity/junior-varsity girls soccer team and Jefferson Rec XC team.
Jube has been accepted to the University of Alabama and plans to earn a bachelor's degree in international relations and affairs/studies and minor in international business. She plans to join the Air Force ROTC in college so she can commission as an officer in the Air Force upon graduation.
After graduating, the plans to commission as an officer in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot or a security force officer. She wants to spend a good amount of time in the Air Force and build a career until she retires. After retiring from the military, she wants to take a job in the government.
She chose Chief Budell Willis as her most influential teacher.
She is the daughter of Liz Jube and Raphael Jube.
LINDSEY FOWLER, JCCHS
Lindsey Fowler is the honoree for Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
She is currently enrolled in forensics science honors, government, weight training, food for life, AP calculus and work-based learning as a teacher's assistant with Amy Powers and with the counseling office.
Her sports and activities include four years of varsity soccer, one year of varsity wrestling, two years of club soccer-GSA ECNL composite, Beta Club and Young Life.
Her awards and honors include being named player of the year in soccer her freshman year and co-player of the year during her sophomore year. She received the Athletic Director Choice Award her senior year and was named to the All-Region 8-AAA first team for two years. Fowler holds the record for the most goals scored as a freshman at JCCHS, has maintained a 4.0 grade point average and was named a Scholar Athlete.
After graduating, she plans to attend a four-year collect and continue playing soccer while earning a degree in exercise science.
She hasn't pinpointed what she wants to do with her exercise science degree, but said she knows she wants to work with and ensure the safety of athletes.
Fowler chose Amy Powers as her most influential teacher.
She is the daughter of Kevin and Isabel Fowler.
COHEN BROWN, CHS
Cohen Brown is the honoree for Commerce High School.
He is currently enrolled in food science, dual enrollment economics, physics and yearbook.
His activities include being editor of the CHS yearbook and president of HOSA. He is also a member of FCA, FCCLA, Beta Club and Key Club.
He is an athlete on the Level 5 Coed Team at Pro Cheer Allstars.
His honors/awards include the Georgia Certificate of Merit, being voted Most Likely to Succeed by the senior class and being in the Top 10 in the senior class. Brown is an honors student and has earned all A's for all four years of high school. He has also completed many CTAE pathways and AP courses.
After graduating, he plans to attend the University of Georgia and study economics.
He chose Tiffany Barnett as his most influential teacher.
He is the son of Gary and Melanie Brown.
