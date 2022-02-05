The Rotary Club of Jefferson recently recognized its Rotary Students of the Month for February. Honorees included:
ADISON BAUGHMAN
EAST JACKSON COMPREHENSIVE HIGH SCHOOL
Adison Baughman is the honoree for East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
His sports include tennis.
He's also worked through Beta Club and FBLA to complete over 200 hours of community service. Baughman also volunteers and donates to iServe Ministries.
His honors/awards include being a Georgia Merit Scholar (2018-21); Mr. EJCHS candidate in 2022; highest GPA in human geography his freshman year and highest GPA in biology his junior year; letter in tennis junior and senior year; letter in academics during his freshman-senior years; maintained a cumulative GPA of over 4.0 his entire four years of high school; and Governor's Honors Program semifinalist during his sophomore and junior years.
After graduating, he plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in political science. He's interested in potentially earning a law degree or entering the field of biotech.
"Whatever my future holds, I'm looking forward to beginning my college career and taking the next big step in my life," he said.
He is the son of Ingrid Baughman.
He chose Andy Briscoe as his most influential teacher.
LAMBDIN HARDY
COMMERCE HIGH SCHOOL
Lambdin Hardy is the honoree for Commerce High School.
His activities include: Key Club (2021-present); Georgia High School Association Student-Athlete Advisory Council (2021-present); 2021-22 Junior Leadership Jackson Council; National Beta Club (2019-present); Fellowship of Christian Athletes leaders (2015-present); First Baptist Church youth yearly mission work (2016-present); and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (2019).
Hardy's sports include varsity football (four years); varsity wrestling (three years); varsity track and field (four years); and bass fishing team (one year).
His honors and awards include: being named Mr. CHS; scholar athlete; honor student; GHSA Class A State Runner-up in pole vault in 2019 and GHSA Class A State Champion in pole vault in 2021; CHS record holder in pole vault; member of the GHSA State Champion wrestling team; team captain for varsity football; named All-Region 8-A football player; and he was a member of the FCA All-Star Football Team.
After graduating, he plans to attend a four-year college and major in business management.
Hardy is the son of Chas and Sabrina Hardy.
He chose Mark Hollars as his most influential teacher.
RAYANN MITSDARFFER
JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL
Rayann Mitsdarffer is the honoree for Jefferson High School.
Her activities include color guard, film and 4-H. She also enjoys playing guitar and painting.
Her honors and awards include: GSBA student video contest, third place; CTAE student of the month; first place for a 4-H district project achievement competition; and second place in the state for 4-H performing arts competition. She's served as captain of the color guard team and was founder of the JHS spin club. She was also awarded high achievement in the JHS film pathway and is Nocti-certified in television broadcast production.
She plans to attend the University of North Georgia to complete an associate's degree and transfer to the Georgia Film Academy to earn a degree in film.
Her parents are Brian Mitsdarffer and Gina Roy.
She chose Randy Farmer as her most influential teacher.
MEGAN WESTER
JACKSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
Megan Wester is the honoree for Jackson County High School.
Her sports and activities include: four years of varsity spirit cheer; National Honor Society, Beta Club, Jackson County Student Leadership Team, principal dancer at Walker School of Ballet and she is a member of her church's youth leadership team.
Her awards and honors include being a 3-year Positive Athlete GA nominee; 3-year scholar athlete award recipient; track and field letter; 2-year varsity competition cheer letterman; 3-year spirit cheer letterman; 2019 NCA All-American cheerleader and the 2021 JCHS Athletic Director's Award winner.
After graduating, she plans to attend Brigham Young University and study ballet, while possibly studying cultural anthropology.
In the future, she hopes to travel and experience as much as possible, while learning new things and keeping true to her beliefs.
Her parents are Jason and Suzanne Wester.
She chose Heather Hamrick as her most influential teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.