Jefferson’s Rotary Club recently honored the September Students of the Month.
Those recognized were:
COMMERCE
Rachel English, the daughter of Jonathan and Jessica English, is the Commerce High School honoree.
She’s currently enrolled in chorus, college algebra, food science and yearbook courses.
Among her activities are: FCA, Beta Club and yearbook staff.
She’s also involved in soccer, cross-country and track.
English has received the following honors/awards: Ms. CHS; Friendliest Superlative for senior class; Ms. Sophmore; Ms. Junior; state runner-up for soccer in 2021-2022; region champion for soccer in 2020-2021; and state runner-up for cross-country in 2019-2020.
After graduating, she plans to attend Highlands Ministry College to obtain a ministry degree and then possibly plans to transfer to the University of North Georgia for her bachelor’s degree. She is thinking of possibly becoming a teacher and starting her own business.
She chose Kerri Matthews as her most influential teacher.
EJCHS
Gary Maddox III, the son of Davina and Gary Maddox, is the East Jackson Comprehensive High School honoree.
He’s currently enrolled in personal finance and economics, honors pre-calculus, weight training and food nutrition and wellness.
Among his activities are: FCA, Beta Club and student council.
He’s also involved in football, basketball and track.
Maddox III has received the following honors/awards: August Athlete of the Week for The Jackson Herald in 2022; two-year academic letter recipient; featured player for the 2022 season for Mainstreet News; top 75 players of Georgia for The Athens Banner-Herald; all-area team in 2021; leadership award for the 2021-2022 basketball season; and all-region for football for three consecutive years.
After graduating, he plans to play college football and study sports medicine/kinesiology.
He chose Melanie Lawhorn as his most influential teacher.
JCCHS
Gus Weed, the son of Carmen and Doy Seckinger (stepfather) and Philip Weed (father), is the Jackson County Comprehensive High School honoree.
He’s currently enrolled in AP macroeconomics, mastery band, honors calculus and study hall.
Among his activities are volunteer work in local church ministries by playing music, National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, Pen Friends, Beta Club and the 2022-2023 Jackson County Leadership Team.
He’s an active leader and member of the marching, concert and jazz bands.
In connection to his music interests, he has also published a music album on all public applications with two friends who live across the country, all through text and email.
Weed has received the following honors/awards: GHP alternate; district honors and all-state band musician and performer; led the Jackson County percussion band to receive multiple grand championships in competitive settings; winner of UNG’S Modern Language Day fine arts competition in 2020; received the nationally acclaimed Louis Armstrong Award for jazz drum set twice consecutively; WoodmenLife American History Award recipient; and the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit recipient.
After graduating, he plans to attend UGA to study history and religion, as well as participate in the school’s marching band. He ultimately seeks formal Christian education either at a seminary or another college after UGA to land a career in ministry or in regular education.
He dreams of starting a family-owned book and coffee shop where college and high school students could study and regenerate, but in the meantime, he wants to pursue glorifying Christ in whatever career he ultimately chooses.
He chose William Kilgore as his most influential teacher.
JEFFERSON
Luke Cochran, the son of Rick and Tisha Cochran, is the Jefferson High School honoree.
He’s currently enrolled in AP human geography, advanced composition, weight training and economics.
Among his activities are: HOSA, Spanish Club and the Principal’s Leadership Council.
He’s also involved in wrestling.
Cochran has received the following honors/awards: 3D Award winner three times; 3.96 GPA; HOSA president; GHSA state champion two times; NHSCA National Wrestling runner-up; and no. 18 ranked wrestler in the nation at 195 pounds.
After graduating, he plans to wrestle at a D-1 school and study biology or kinesiology to go into the healthcare field.
He wants to do “amazing things” on the D-1 and international level in wrestling, as well as make a difference through his passion and lead others in a positive direction.
He chose Jerry Rice as his most influential teacher.
