The Rotary Club of Jefferson recently honored its students of the month for September. Honorees include:
JAKE STINCHCOMB
Jake Stinchcomb is the student of the month for Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
He's currently enrolled in honors pre-calculus, AP seminar, AP macroeconomics, lifetime sports, honors human anatomy, food science and weight training.
His sports and activities include: baseball, football, basketball, FCA leaders, Beta Club, National Honors Society, JCPR 12U football coach, student council and Jackson County School System leadership team.
His honors and awards include being names junior class president and he was the recipient of the 2020 Athletic Director's Award for basketball.
After graduating, he plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in education or business.
"I would love to become a contractor, business owner or history teacher and a football coach at Jackson County down the road," Stinchcomb said.
Stinchcomb is the son of Pam and Tony Stinchcomb.
His chose Brooke Curtis as his most influential teacher.
MARY GRAVEMAN
Mary Graveman is the student of the month for Jefferson High School.
She's currently enrolled in AP macroeconomics, AP calculus AB, AP English literature and language and weight training for the fall semester. During the spring semester, she will enroll in AP biology, AP calculus BC, AP physics II and modern military history (WWII).
Her activities include 12 years of piano, Mu Alpha Theta (president), Academic Team, Spanish Club, Total Person Program, St. Catherine Laboure youth group, Beta Club and National Spanish Honors Society. She also participated in cross country during her ninth and 10th grade years.
Her honors and awards include subject awards for honors biology, honors geometry, AP American government, honors advanced algebra, honors chemistry, AP chemistry, Spanish II, AP environmental science, AP U.S. history, Spanish III, AP Spanish and AP physics I. She's also received the Georgia Certificate of Merit and was MVP for JV cross country in ninth grade and received the cross country scholar athlete award in 10th grade. Additionally, she placed second in the local DAR Christopher Columbus essay and earned the North Georgia Federations Music Festival superior ratings in piano performance in ninth-11th grades, superior for theory in ninth and 10th grades and took first place at the local GMTA in 11th grade.
After graduating, she plans to attend college and graduate school. She has not decided on a major.
Graveman is the daughter of Jerry and Ellen Graveman.
She chose Jenny Hardy as her most influential teacher.
LINDSAY WEINMANN
Lindsay Weinmann is the honoree for East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
She is currently enrolled in AP human geography, AP world history, AP environmental science, AP language and composition, dual enrollment English 1101/1102, dual enrollment political science and other courses that are majority honors.
Her activities include being a member of the Jackson County student leadership team, president of Beta Club, member of the East Jackson dance program, a member of the student council, member of the Literary Team, president of the East Jackson choir, dance team manager and member of the National Honors Society of High School Scholars.
Her sports include varsity cheerleading (two years of varsity competitive and four years of varsity sideline), dance team (two years) and tennis (three years).
Her honors and awards include: Academic Letterman recipient, the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit, Positive Athlete Georgia nominee, homecoming court 2020 and Governors Honors Program finalist in communicative arts.
Her community service work includes being a summer volunteer at Piedmont Athens Regional in the dietetics department. She has also done over 180 hours of various community service with the East Jackson Beta Club.
After graduating, she plans to major in dietetics and minor in communications at a four+ year college.
"With this pathway, I hope to attend UGA and enroll in the Double Dawgs program to obtain my masters in nutrition," Weinmann said. "My dream is to apply this degree in a hands-on career and be able to coach others on how to live a more healthy and happy life. Additionally, I hope to maximize my opportunities at college in study abroad and internship programs as well as continuing to grow my involvement in the community. I am extremely excited about the future and I am grateful for those who have assisted me along the way!"
Weinmann is the daughter of John and Keelie Weinmann.
She chose Tia Turco as her most influential teacher.
CALLIE HILL
Callie Hill is the honoree for Commerce High School.
She is currently enrolled in AP calculus, AP statistics, dual enrollment English 1102 and honors physics.
Her activities include FCCLA, HOSA, Beta Club and FCA.
Her sports include varsity football cheerleading, competition cheerleading and varsity track and field.
Her honors/awards include being junior class president, a senior class officer, scholar athlete for three years and she placed second in argumentative writing at the Area Literary Meet.
After graduating, she plans to attend a four-year university and major in biology.
"I am interested in dermatology and plan to attend medical school after graduating from a university," Hill said.
Hill is the daughter of Clark and Doreen Hill.
She chose Terri Massey as her most influential teacher.
