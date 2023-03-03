The Rotary Club of Jefferson held its 22nd Annual Rotary Youth Merit Awards Program on Tuesday, February 28. Sixteen middle school students were honored for representing Rotary's ideals of service, leadership and dependability. The students were selected by their school's staff.
- Commerce Middle School — Brooklyn Brown, Madelynn Bryant, Carter (Maxx) Maloch and Madalyn (Mady) Sears
- East Jackson Middle School — Keylie Ausburn, Caroline Fleeman, Jezzmere Jones and Lindsay Wheeler
- West Jackson Middle School — Blakely Hawk, Eli Newman, Jacelyn Parker and Emory Yang
- Jefferson Middle School — Brock Booth, Baxter Corley, Abbi Nilsen and Sashy Williams
