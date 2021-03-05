The Rotary Club of Jefferson recently honored its Rotary Students of the Month for March.
Recipients were:
MARK KINSEY, JHS
Mark Kinsey is the honoree for Jefferson High School.
He is currently enrolled in advanced composition (English language arts 12), weight training, pre-calculus and work-based learning.
He has been a member of FFA, FCA, Beta Club and the Total Person Program. He also participates in hiking, disc golf and tennis.
Kinsey's honors and awards include: Chick-fil-A Character Award recipient, being named Most Likely to Brighten Someone's Day in the senior superlative, Howard McGlennen Award of Excellent recipient, placing first in the small project category of the Walter Tonge Agriculture Mechanics Contest, and placing first in the woodworking category in the National Convention in Perry.
He is undecided on his plans following graduation, but may go straight to work or to a technical school.
Kinsey is the son on John and Stephanie Kinsey.
He chose Megan Cason as his most influential teacher.
BO REEVES, JCCHS
Bo Reeves is the honoree for Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
He's currently enrolled in GSE pre-calculus honors, honors Spanish II, advanced composition, economics and weight training.
His sports and activities include four year of varsity football, four years varsity basketball, one year of baseball and three years of varsity tennis.
His honors/awards include being an honor graduate, an Athletic Director's Award recipient, All Region Football in 2019-20 and 2020-21 and All-Area Football Player in 2019-20.
After graduating, he plans to attend the University of Georgia and pursue a business degree.
In the future, he hopes to operate a successful business and have a family.
Reeves is the son of Ginger and Kevin Reeves.
He chose Anetra Pattman/Wright as his most influential teacher.
KAYLEE MARTIN, CHS
Kaylee Martin is the recipient for Commerce High School.
She's currently enrolled in honors physics, forensics, English 1102, AP calculus, honors economics, medical terminology and Allied Health and Medicine.
Her activities include being an FCCLA member (ninth-12th grades), Beta Club members (10th-12th grades), FCA member (ninth-12th grades) and a leader in 12th grade, along with being a volunteer at University Cancer and Blood Center.
Martin has also participated in tennis (ninth-12th grades) and archery (ninth-12th grades).
Her honors/awards include being named a 2020 Governor's Honors Program finalist in biology, a Georgia Certificate of Merit recipient and she was elected to the Miss CHS court.
After graduating, she plans to attend Mercer University and major in biochemistry and molecular biology with a minor in mathematics.
Martin is the daughter on Jason and Janet Martin.
She chose Walt Massey as her most influential teacher.
BRADLEE STRINGER, EJCHS
Bradley Stringer is the honoree for East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
He's currently enrolled in AP human geography, AP world history, AP language, statistics, AP environmental science, dual enrollment algebra, dual enrollment political science, dual enrollment English 1102, ag wiring and ag mechanics 2.
His activities include FCA, FFA, ag electrification contest and church.
His sports include football during his ninth-11th grade years and soccer in ninth and 12th grades.
His honors and awards include receiving the academic letter his ninth and 10th grade years, football letter from ninth-11th grade, algebra 1 award, animal science award, yearbook superlative in the best all-around category and Mr. EJCHS nominee.
His community service work includes church live stream and lawn maintenance.
After graduating, he plans to attend Athens Technical College and pursue an associates in electrical technologies and associates in HVAC.
Stringer is the son of Jake and Karie Stringer.
He chose Mrs. Canup as his most influential teacher.
