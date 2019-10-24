The Jefferson Rotary Club honored four students as students of the month for September.
They are:
Commerce
Ragan Allen, the daughter of Tony and Catreese Allen is the Commerce High School student of the month.
She is taking AP statistics, AP language, honors economics and honors physics (has taken all honors and AP courses during high school); has completed the healthcare and audio video pathways.
Among her activities are Beta Club (grades 10-12); Beta Club vice president this year; Student Council (grades 9-12), FCA (grades 9-12), HOSA (grades 9-12), FCCLA (grade 12), Key Club (grade 12), junior class vice president and senior class vice president.
She has participated in a variety of sports: varsity sideline cheer (grades 9-12); varsity competitive cheer (grades 9-12), varsity basketball (grades 9-12) and varsity tennis (grades 9-110.
Honors and awards include perfect attendance (grades 9-11), all As (grades 9-11), highest average in allied health and medicine (grade 11), voted on Homecoming Court (grades 9-12), won Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore, and Miss Junior, Scholar Athlete (grades 9-11), four sport letter athlete (grades 9-11), was a part of the state runner up cheer team in 2018, was a part of the basketball team that made it to the state playoffs in 2019, was a part of the tennis team that made it to the Sweet Sixteen in 2018 and made it to the Final Four in 2019, nominated for positive athlete (grade 11), voted Best All Around and Miss CHS (grade 12).
Her most influential teacher was Kelsee Ryan, who teaches science
She plans to attend the University of Georgia or the University of North Georgia to pursue a degree in biology, and then a career as a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Jackson County
Aiden Giroux is the son of Kris and Brandie Giroux
He is taking college-readiness mathematics, AP macroeconomics and AP government, weight training and writer’s workshop, honors human anatomy and lifetime sports.
His most influential teacher is Graham Oakley
Sports and activities he has participated in include member of the Jackson County wrestling team, member of NHS and Beta club, volunteer at the South Hall food pantry and Georgia Special Olympics
Among his awards and honors are 2018 AD award recipient for wrestling, 2019 Top Scholar Award for wrestling, placed sixth in state in wrestling in 2019, Top 10 percent, two-time academic letter, Scholar Athlete award in wrestling and football and AP Scholar
He plans to attend Clemson or Augusta University and major in nursing. He would like to earn a doctorate in nursing.
He also plans to become a nurse practitioner.
East Jackson
Olivia Grace Palmer is the daughter of Jason and Chanda Palmer.
She is taking DE American literature, honors pre-calculus, AP chemistry, DE macroeconomics, DE American government, mastery chorus, modern dance IIII and digital design-yearbook.
Her activities include Jackson County Student Advisory Board, FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), yearbook, BETA Club, chorus, literary team and National English Honors Society.
Sports include the varsity dance team.
Honors and awards are Georgia Certificate of Merit recipient, chorus group performing at Universal Studios in Orlando; Carnegie Hall in New York City (March 2017); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (December 2018); and will perform at the National Cathedral, Mount Vernon, and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington (October 2019), BETA Club student of the month (March 2018), chorus student of the month (May 2019 & August 2019). The dance team won second in state at GHSA Dance Competition (February 2019) and the literary team placed second in region (March 2019). She has academic letters and dance letters twice each.
In community service, she helped with Operation Christmas Child, Relay for Life, the Wild Game Dinner with Maysville Baptist Student Ministry, was a tutor for students at EJCHS, sang Christmas carols for nursing home patients, and was in the Crouch to 5k
Her influential teacher is Andy Briscoe.
She plans to attend UGA and major in political science.
Jefferson
Luciana Perez is the daughter of Jesus Perez and Elia Perez.
She is enrolled in honors economics, anatomy, advanced composition and honors Spanish Ill.
She is the president of the HOSA club, is a member of the principal's student leadership council, the Spanish Club and the Total Person Program.
Honors and awards include the 3D award and Beta Club.
Her most influential teacher is Tammy Barnett.
She plans to major in biology in college and be a pediatric endocrinologist.
