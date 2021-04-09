The Rotary Club of Jefferson recently honored its April Rotary Students of the Month.
This month's recipients were:
LEVI HOLLIDAY, JHS
Levi Holliday is the honoree for Jefferson High School.
His activities include four years of varsity cross-country, two years of JV/varsity track, two years of JV/varsity soccer, four years of HOSA, two years of Total Person Program, two years in Beta Club, three years of Mu Alpha Theta Club, two years as an intern at the University of Georgia shadowing UGA medical school students, two years in Spanish Club and one year of UGA Foothills AHEC.
His honors and awards include being the cross-country team captain for two years, along with being selected to attend the congress of Future Medical Leaders at the National Academy of Future Physicians in Boston, Mass.
After graduating, he plans to attend UGA and earn a masters degree in molecular biology. Holliday hopes to attend medical school and pursue a career in radiology.
Holliday is the son of Angie and Chris Holliday.
He chose David Cleveland as his most influential teacher.
JOELY LORD, CHS
Joely Lord is the recipient for Commerce High School.
Her activities include being president of Key Club, huddle leader of FCA, a senior class officer an a member of FCCLA, Beta Club and Future Georgia Educators Club.
She has also participated in varsity tennis.
Lord's honors/awards include being named Most Dependable, receiving the UGA certificate of merit in 11th grade, earning the highest average in Spanish 3 and H. American Lit in 10th grade and receiving the CHS Scholar Athlete Award in 9-12th grades.
After graduating, Lord plans to attend UGA and major in elementary education.
She is the daughter of Jeff and Kristy Lord.
She chose Heather Huff as her most influential teacher.
NATE MCKINNEY, EJCHS
Nate McKinney is the honoree for East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
His activities include being the EJCHS FFA vice-president, EJCHS state FFA officer candidate and sheep exhibitor.
McKinney's honors and awards include being CTAE October Student of the Month, 2018 state FFA creed speaking winner, 2021 second place finish on the state senior livestock judging team, state fair 12th grade Georgia showmanship winner and area 2 FFA sheep production SAE winner.
His community service work includes being an 8th grade boys small group leader, Athens Church influencer and event volunteer.
After graduating, McKinney plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for two years, then transfer to UGA and major in agribusiness and economics.
McKinney is the son of John and Sarah McKinney.
He chose Felipe Pedraza as his most influential teacher.
ELIA KATHY LUNA, JCCHS
Elia Kathy Luna is the recipient for Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
Her sports and activities include adapted wheelchair basketball and football for the Gwinnett Heat for 10 years.
Luna's awards and honors include two state basketball championships including 2021 and one football state championship with Gwinnett Heat.
After graduating, Luna plans to attend the University of North Georgia and earn a degree in psychology.
Luna's future plans include opening a practice for teenagers and young adults.
She is the daughter of Bernabe Luna and Erica Rojas.
Luna's most influential teacher is Alex Nichols.
