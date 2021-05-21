Shorter University held its 2021 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 6, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter's Rome campus.
Students who received their degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year include:
- Joy Marielle Romano, of Braselton, bachelor of science in nursing
- Heidi Leigh Seagraves, of Nicholson, bachelor of business administration, general business
