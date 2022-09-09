Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU)has announced its summer 2022 dean's and president's lists. The summer terms run from May to August.
Dean's List
Dean's List
Local students named to the dean's list included:
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
President's List
Local students named to the president's list included:
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
