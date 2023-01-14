Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced the following students were named to the fall 2022 president's list.
- James Fitzgerald of Braselton
- Kristen Olson of Commerce
- Sierra Nelson of Hoschton
- Rebecca Botco of Hoschton
- Kasi Oliver of Jefferson
- Anabelle DeJesus of Jefferson
- Connor Bentley of Jefferson
- Salem Curtis of Athens
