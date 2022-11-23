The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals (GASSP) recently recognized Commerce Middle School as one of the top middle schools in the state.
GASSP has a yearly award program to recognize middle schools throughout the state. The criteria used to identify these schools mirrors the NASSP model of Breakthrough Schools and is titled by GASSP as the Breakout Middle Schools. The criteria the schools must meet and demonstrate through documented evidence are: Collaborative leadership, personalization and curriculum, instruction and assessment.
The pool of applicants has grown each year and a committee of state principals reviews each application and scores them based on a rubric. This year, GASSP recognized three Breakout Middle Schools.
Commerce Middle School was selected as one of the winners and was recognized as a top performing middle school in the State of Georgia. The award was accepted by CMS principal Philip Powell during the recent GASSP Fall Conference in Savannah.
"These schools were also invited to present a special session at the conference, and Dr. Powell did an excellent job showcasing student academic growth and strong school culture," organizers said. "Congratulations to the faculty, students and community of Commerce Middle School on this outstanding award and achievement!"
