Powell accepts recognition

Principal Philip Powell (center) accepts the recognition during the GASSP conference.

The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals (GASSP) recently recognized Commerce Middle School as one of the top middle schools in the state.

GASSP has a yearly award program to recognize middle schools throughout the state. The criteria used to identify these schools mirrors the NASSP model of Breakthrough Schools and is titled by GASSP as the Breakout Middle Schools. The criteria the schools must meet and demonstrate through documented evidence are: Collaborative leadership, personalization and curriculum, instruction and assessment.

