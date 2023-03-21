The Jefferson City Schools STEAM Center will soon get a natural access trail connecting from Jefferson Academy.

Current walks to the center take a long time and involve street access with heavy traffic, fifth grade teacher Donna Whitfield said in an update at the Jefferson Board of Education’s March 9 meeting.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.