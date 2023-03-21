The Jefferson City Schools STEAM Center will soon get a natural access trail connecting from Jefferson Academy.
Current walks to the center take a long time and involve street access with heavy traffic, fifth grade teacher Donna Whitfield said in an update at the Jefferson Board of Education’s March 9 meeting.
Plans are to use existing land to create a natural path that will start behind the bus turnaround and fence line at JA. The trail will go through a wooded area and access a street with low traffic to get to the center.
“Our aim with the path is to increase student use, promote more safe travels [and] quicker access,” Whitfield said.
The scope of the work will include clearing underbrush to outline the path and placing mulch.
Whitfield’s fifth grade ELT classes will be doing the initial clearing. The path will be maintained by her classes, other JA students, the Jefferson Middle School Outdoor Club and volunteers from Jefferson High School and the community.
GREENHOUSE
Whitfield’s students are also building a soda bottle greenhouse for the STEAM Center.
Her class recently received a $500 grant from the Georgia Youth Science and Technology Centers (GYSTC) to construct a soda bottle greenhouse, which will be used to grow seedlings for the native pollinator garden.
The walls will be constructed using two-liter soda bottles that are cut and stacked.
Students have decided on a location for the greenhouse; modified the design to include two doors and wall shelves; and planned a soda bottle drive to collect the materials. Any additional materials still needed will be purchased using the grant funds.
Cody Jordan, the JHS agricultural mechanics teacher and FFA co-advisor, has been helping with the design process. He will also assist the students with building the full frame of the greenhouse before adding the soda bottle walls.
The greenhouse will join a line-up of resources at the STEAM Center, which include the pollinator garden and outdoor classroom space.
“The soda bottle greenhouse will be a key educational piece to our growing garden space, to be used for lessons and activities relating to biodiversity and sustainability,” Liz French, the district’s BioSTEAM coordinator, said.
