Caleb Stephenson, of Commerce, majoring in Law, was among the more than 140 University of Mississippi students who were welcomed into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, one of the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor societies for all academic disciplines. The university held an induction ceremony on April 13 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts on campus.
Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is based on a student's character and academic standing. Juniors must have completed 72 credit hours and rank in the top 7.5% of their class, while seniors and graduate students must rank in the top 10% of their class.
