Valdosta State University has awarded Katie Stone, of Jefferson, the Colquitt EMC Scholarship for fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Stone is one of more than 350 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, or transfer students selected to receive a scholarship through VSU Foundation, Inc. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year to students with "excellent academic achievement and/or financial need." Each recipient represents the high standards of the university, school leaders said.
