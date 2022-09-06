Valdosta State University has announced that Katie Stone, of Jefferson, earned a spot on the summer 2022 dean's list.
Dean's list honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. Stone is one of more than 270 distinguished and accomplished students recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.