East Jackson Comprehensive High School senior Brad Stringer won the Region 2 EMC/FFA Agricultural Education Career Development Event and will advance to the state competition. The event, held March 2, is sponsored by Jackson EMC and is a wiring competition that requires students to complete a timed practical wiring exercise and a problem-solving exam followed by an oral presentation describing the necessary steps to complete an electrical wiring task.
“I am excited to represent our region and compete at the state level,” said Stringer, who lives in Athens. He plans to attend Athens Technical College and pursue a degree in electrical construction system technology.
Oglethorpe County High School junior Jonathan Cronic placed second overall in the competition. Stringer and Cronic advance to the state competition, which will be held on April 17 at the FFA camp in Covington.
Offered through local FFA chapters, the regional wiring competitions reinforce electrical wiring as taught in the vocational agriculture education program and expand students’ grasp of electric energy and the role of EMCs in Georgia’s energy future.
The hands-on, practical, timed wiring exercise tests students’ knowledge of the National Electric Code, while the oral presentation offers students the opportunity to explain how to solve an electrical problem. Lastly, students must complete a multiple-choice exam.
Any active FFA member enrolled in a high school agriculture education class is eligible to participate in the wiring competition. The top two individuals in each region’s wiring contest advance to the state competition.
