The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts held its annual Hall of Fame Banquet on Monday, April 11, during its annual meeting to honor and award those individuals who have gone above and beyond to further conservation efforts for the state.
North Jackson Elementary School fifth grader Tariah Teasley was among those honored. Teasley was the state poster contest winner for the 4th-6th grade age group. Her poster was submitted by Oconee River Conservation District.
"Our poster contest provides students from kindergarten through 12th grade the chance to have their art displayed as part of a national soil and water conservation outreach initiative," GACD leaders said. "Conservation of these precious resources is important for the sustainability of agriculture and our environment. Our local youth have a role to play in conservation efforts that will improve the livelihoods of all Georgians and we thank you for your participation!"
