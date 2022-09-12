Austin Peay State University has announced that Nou Thao of Talmo, was one of the more than 500 graduates to receive degrees at the commencement ceremony on August 5.
Latest Jackson News
- Jefferson's annual fall tree sale is coming up
- CrossView Church plans yard sale
- Thao graduates from Austin Peay State
- Emory, UGA, Georgia Tech make U.S. News list of top universities
- Poole makes Big South Conference's presidential honor roll
- Kemp outlines education priorities for second term
- Paradise AME plans comedy show
- St. Catherine Laboure will have booth at Art in the Park
Most Popular
Articles
- Major traffic changes planned for Banks Crossing area
- Man dies in fall from tree
- Commerce cancels Bands, Brews and BBQ Festival, car show
- Baker & Taylor hit with ransomware attack
- LABOR DAY FEATURE: Dove enjoys challenge as county public development director
- Local post offices to be impacted by consolidation plan
- Covid testing kiosk set up in Jefferson
- LETTER: Supports Trump
- Georgia Tech lands $65 million for artificial intelligence manufacturing project
- Man accused of concealing girlfriend's death and moving body faces more charges
Images
Commented
- BUFFINGTON: Maybe it really is a cult (3)
- Fulton judge orders Kemp to testify in probe of Trump’s election interference (1)
- 'Hero husband': Maysville man still in hospital following July shooting (1)
- Local post offices to be impacted by consolidation plan (1)
- BUFFINGTON: Remembering the racial violence of 1922 (1)
- BUFFINGTON: Taxes up because we demand more from local governments (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.