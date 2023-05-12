The Classic Center Cultural Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2023 performing and visual arts scholarships. Georgia Lance, a Jackson County High School junior, was among recipients.
Lance was awarded as part of the Region One Act All-Star Cast for 2021 and 2022, she was a 2022 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program nominee and 2023 semi-finalist in voice. In addition to her vocal performing talents, she is also a member of the National Honor Society and served as the first chair in French Horn for the Jackson County High School Band. Lance plans to attend college to continue her studies in music and theatre, with the hopes of performing as a professional actress with a musical theatre company or show.
