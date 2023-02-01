The Georgia Science Teacher Association recognized two educators in the Jackson County School System in their annual awards and grants for the 2023 year.
The educators are a mother and daughter duo that teach at a pair of West Jackson schools.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Georgia Science Teacher Association recognized two educators in the Jackson County School System in their annual awards and grants for the 2023 year.
The educators are a mother and daughter duo that teach at a pair of West Jackson schools.
Stephanie Westhafer from West Jackson Elementary (WJES) is the Elementary Teacher of the Year for the Georgia Science Teacher Association. She has been teaching at WJES for two years and has taught education for twelve years total.
Chloe Westhafer, from West Jackson Middle School (WJMS), won a project grant of $750 to support science learning in her classroom. This is Westhafers first year teaching at WJMS.
Both educators will be recognized at the GSTA Awards Banquet on January 28th at the University of North Georgia.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.