Tigers on the Town pep rally is set for Aug. 25 at Spencer Park in downtown Commerce. The pep rally is planned from 7-8 p.m.
The Commerce High School band, football team, coaches and cheerleaders will be on hand to celebrate the Tigers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 4:21 pm
Tigers on the Town pep rally is set for Aug. 25 at Spencer Park in downtown Commerce. The pep rally is planned from 7-8 p.m.
The Commerce High School band, football team, coaches and cheerleaders will be on hand to celebrate the Tigers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.