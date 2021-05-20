Gracie Truelove, a student at Emmanuel College, was recently named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
Students named to the dean's list must be able to maintain a 3.60 grade point average while meeting all the other demands of pursuing a full-time college education.
Truelove is a graduate of Jefferson High School.
