Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) selected two local high school students as delegates for the 2023 Washington Youth Tour, scheduled June 15-22.
Lanier Ashley, a junior at Jefferson High School, and Kendis Parks, a junior at Jackson County High School were chosen for the all-expense paid leadership development experience sponsored by Georgia’s electric cooperatives and organized by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).
“Our delegates represent the values of Jackson EMC with their commitment to community service, high standards of integrity, and a spirit of cooperation,” said Jackson EMC President/CEO Chip Jakins.
Ashley is the daughter of Dana and Alan Ashley of Jefferson.
She plays clarinet in the wind ensemble, trombone in the jazz band, and serves as drum major for the marching band. She is a region officer with the Future Business Leaders of America and a captain of the Varsity Academic Team. She is a president of Beta Club, and a member of Mu Alpha Theta and the Principal’s Leadership Council. She is in the Junior Leadership Jackson Class of 2023. Ashley volunteers with the Total Person Program where she plans and hosts events within the community to promote various charities.
Parks is the daughter of Carmella and Desey Parks of Hoschton.
She is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Key Club, the Environmental Club, and also rows competitively. She is a member of the Junior Leadership Jackson Class of 2023. Parks also partners with Elevation Education where she tutors students in math and science. In her community she founded Parking Radon, an initiative to raise awareness for radon detection in homes.
High school counselors and teachers in the Jackson EMC service area were invited to nominate students for the competition, and students could apply directly. Four delegates were selected based on academics, community service, oral and written communications skills, letters of recommendation and a personal interview.
The other two Jackson EMC delegates selected were Orit Endalk, junior at Archer High School, and Luke Winter, junior at Greater Atlanta Christian School.
Since 1965, the Washington Youth Tour has given more than 3,400 Georgia students and more than 54,000 students nationwide the opportunity to participate in this leadership and team-building experience.
