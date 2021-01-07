Two local students were recently named to the dean's list at Piedmont College for the fall 2020 semester.
Honorees were:
- Janiah Rakestraw of Jefferson.
- Owen Gates, of Commerce.
- Dylan Christian, of Nicholson.
Dean's list honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.