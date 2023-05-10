The University of Georgia has announced its Class of 2023 graduates.
Local graduates include:
- Kendell Renee Moon of Commerce, MED Communication Sciences and Disorder.
- Stephen Mark Thomas of Commerce, AB Advertising.
- Jacqueline Nicole Scheich of Braselton, BFA Art.
- Megan Noelle Lusco of Hoschton, BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders.
- Natalia Mercedes Bordier of Jefferson, BS Biology.
- Richard Garrett Beem of Jefferson, AB Communication Studies.
- Tatyanna Fry of Jefferson, AB Theatre.
- Taylor Daniel Gonzalez of Hoschton, BSBCHE Biochemical Engineering.
- Karena Elizabeth-Glaze Barker of Jefferson, MSW Social Work.
- Stephanie Meredith Brown of Jefferson, BS Biochem and Molecular Biology.
- Kirsten Renee Clark of Hoschton, BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Aidan Delliponti of Hoschton, BSME Mechanical Engineering.
- Cheney Patrick Flood of Braselton, BS Biology.
- Benjamin Stephen Gilbreath of Jefferson, BBA Management.
- Jonathan Lee Koning of Jefferson, BBA Marketing.
- Morgan Nicole Lyons of Commerce, BSFR Fisheries and Wildlife.
- Kaycie Leighanne Malcolm of Nicholson, BSW Social Work.
- Riley Anne McGrath of Hoschton, BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
- Ashley Nicole Miller of Pendergrass, BSED Exercise and Sport Science.
- Hannah Gayle Pierson of Hoschton, AB Advertising.
- Loren Caroline Thomas of Commerce, BBA Accounting.
- Kelly Phuong Tran of Athens, BBA Economics.
- McKenna Leighann Waite of Jefferson, MA Anthropology.
- Jacob Nathaniel Watson of Hoschton, BBA Finance.
- Nicholas Chandler Watson of Hoschton, BSED Sport Management.
- Cody Austin Whitlock of Nicholson, BS Ecology.
- Jordan Ashley Scott of Commerce, BBA Accounting.
- Kenneth Cammeron McCauley of Jefferson, BS Psychology.
- Ana Cecilia Arce of Jefferson, AB International Affairs.
- William Todd Kellum of Jefferson, BSEE Electrical and Electronics Eng.
- Uriel Rivera of Athens, BS Biology.
- Hannah Bay Hamrick of Jefferson, AB History.
- Katherine Eve Ronci of Jefferson, BBA Management.
- Mattie Jane Cox of Jefferson, BFA Art.
- Olivia Rose Axelberg of Jefferson, AB Communication Studies.
- Tanner Reese Crump of Hoschton, BBA Management.
- Lauren M Hahn of Hoschton, BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Peter James Gudz of Jefferson, BS Atmospheric Sciences and BS Geography.
- Margaret Ellen Hill of Commerce, BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders.
- Cristian Jack Bryant of Hoschton, AB Communication Studies.
- Jordan Taylor Smith of Braselton, BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Max Hyun Choi of Hoschton, BSA Biological Science.
- Michael Todd Rune Gray of Athens, MA Linguistics.
- Robert William Underwood of Jefferson, BSES Environmental Econ and Mgmt.
- Terry Lee McCoy of Homer, BSFCS Housing Management & Policy.
- Charles Ashley Warnock of Jefferson, PHD Health Promotion and Behavior.
- Angela Arlene Warren of Jefferson, BSW Social Work.
- Justin Bryant Miller of Jefferson, MS Finan Plan Hous and Cons Econ.
- Manuel Fernando Ponce of Athens, MA Romance Languages.
- Paxton Lee Elliott of Jefferson, BSA Avian Biology.
- Ruijie Xu of Hoschton, PHD Bioinformatics.
- Madelynne Paige Hellemn of Jefferson, BMUS Music Therapy.
- Ashley Rose Moore of Jefferson, AB International Affairs and AB Political Science.
- Morgan Jo Keith of Hoschton, BSW Social Work.
- Mitchell Ellis Shreiner of Hoschton, MS Business Analytics.
- Ian Hunter Marchinton of Jefferson, MPH Public Health.
- Byungju Kang of Athens, PHD Kinesiology.
- Kalin S Valone of Athens, BBA Finance.
- Bryan Richard Larsen of Jefferson, MS Comparative Biomedical Science.
- Bradley T Dunham of Hoschton, BBA Marketing.
- Claire Elizabeth Power of Maysville, AB Art: Interdiscip Art & Design.
- Jaylyn Mercedes Brown of Athens, BS Psychology.
- Justin Chandler Cole of Jefferson, BSCE Civil Engineering.
- Sofie Claire Wood of Jefferson, MS Finan Plan Hous and Cons Econ.
- Zachary William Ginac of Hoschton, AB History.
- Catherine Browder of Athens, BSED Elementary Education.
- Katherine Elizabeth Fouts of Hoschton, BSA Animal Science.
- Molly Elizabeth McElroy of Jefferson, BBA Management.
- Noah Travis Smith of Hoschton, BFA Art.
- Heather Michelle McAbee of Jefferson, AB Public Relations.
- Jakson J Hensley of Homer, BS Computer Science.
- Cassidy Yewon Shin of Hoschton, BS Pharmaceutical Sciences.
- Cannon Zachery Madlem of Athens, BBA Management Information Systems.
- Brylie Victoria Turk of Jefferson, AB Criminal Justice and AB Political Science.
- Kasey Abigail Bailey of Nicholson, AB Communication Studies.
- Emma Katherine Jones of Braselton, BSA Biological Science.
- Charles Curtis Condra of Talmo, BBA Management Information Systems.
- Darien Richard Shimkets of Commerce, BS Biochem and Molecular Biology.
- Claire McKenna Grant of Braselton, BSW Social Work.
- Alexander Hilton Parker of Jefferson, BS Psychology.
- Andrew Riley Puckett of Jefferson, BBA Finance.
- Andrea Gaetana Ellett of Hoschton, AB Entertainment & Media Studies and AB Theatre.
- Mickey Oscar Boyd of Athens, MFA Art.
- Lauren Elise Heighton of Hoschton, AB English and AB Public Relations.
- Shelby E Webb of Hoschton, PHARMD Pharmacy.
- Jackson Todd Earley of Hoschton, BBA Economics.
- Joshua Felice DeJongh of Athens, BSME Mechanical Engineering.
- Summer Porter of Nicholson, AB English.
- Sarah Alexandra Amaya of Nicholson, BSFCS Nutritional Sciences.
- Valerie A LaDue of Hoschton, BS Psychology.
- Lindsay Margaret Adaire Portwood of Athens, BSFCS Fashion Merchandising.
- Aaron Joseph Eigenbauer of Hoschton, BBA Accounting.
- Joshua Seth Goin of Jefferson, AB Entertainment & Media Studies.
- Shannon Michelle Zogran of Nicholson, EDS Prof School Counseling and MED Professional Counseling.
- Charles Andrew Humble of Hoschton, AB Economics and BS Computer Science.
- Gabrielle Marie Criscolo of Hoschton, BS Biology.
- Emily Rose Hollander of Pendergrass, BS Microbiology.
- Allison Brooke Simmons of Jefferson, BSHP Health Promotion.
- Brandon Issac Stone of Jefferson, BBA Management.
- Serina Lyn Bergeron of Jefferson, AB Journalism.
- Eden Eileen Gilley of Jefferson, AB English.
- Lily Elizabeth Hill of Commerce, BSFCS Fashion Merchandising.
- Caleb Mark Wells of Hoschton, BSFCS Financial Planning.
- Savannah Rose Smith of Jefferson, AB Anthropology.
- Stephen Scott Peck of Braselton, BBA Finance.
- Callie Nichole Ollis of Nicholson, AB Advertising.
- Madison Rena Claflin of Hoschton, BSED Exercise and Sport Science.
- Daisy Bethzabel Fuentes of Jefferson, AB Political Science.
- Ryan Rodriguez of Braselton, MS Engineering.
- Raul Ariel Puentes of Hoschton, BBA Management Information Systems.
- Philip Andrew Schroeder of Athens, BS Biochem and Molecular Biology.
- Eleanor Simcox Swensson of Athens, MUPD Urban Planning and Design.
- Bill Cheng of Commerce, BSBE Biological Engineering.
- Wil Coleman Collier of Jefferson, BBA Accounting.
- Amanda C Daniel of Jefferson, AB Journalism.
- Corbet Gene McClung of Commerce, BS Ecology.
- Kathryn Ashley Mays of Hoschton, BS Mathematics.
- William Tremayne Horne of Hoschton, MBA Business Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.