The deans of each of the University of North Georgia colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2021.
Dean's list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Students who made the dean's list included:
- Kathryn Himebook of Braselton
- Gaven Dawley of Commerce
- Victoria Chinn of Maysville
- Jacob Kuhn of Jefferson
- Linaya Solis of Jefferson
- David Coggins of Commerce
- Megan Smith of Braselton
- Megan Milian of Nicholson
- Anna Ly of Jefferson
- Natalie Pascucelli of Commerce
- Wesley Raker of Jefferson
- Kaitlyn Vick of Braselton
- Cesar Diaz of Pendergrass
- Carri Haigh of Braselton
- Kaitlynn Smith of Athens
- Harrison Castleberry of Hoschton
- Faith Forrester of Hoschton
- Ansley McLean of Braselton
- Alejandro De Villena of Jefferson
- Daisy Villalpando of Jefferson
- Livia Blackstock of Jefferson
- Alyanah Ysabel Sanchez of Jefferson
- Alexander Christensen of Hoschton
- James Hicks of Talmo
- Jordan Stoebe of Hoschton
- Morgan Marr of Commerce
- Jenna Sutton of Braselton
- Camille Cowherd of Hoschton
- Emma Tucker of Jefferson
- Alaina Gaston of Braselton
- Callie Battle of Hoschton
- Kendall Slappey-Yarbrough of Braselton
- Nicole Myers of Hoschton
- Nancy Shafer of Jefferson
- Isaiah Jean-Baptiste of Braselton
- Trevor Young of Commerce
- Danielle Hansard of Jefferson
- Mallory Smith of Maysville
- Colton Moon of Braselton
- Madison Lucas of Jefferson
- Bekah Viverette of Braselton
- Rachel Braver of Jefferson
- Clarence Brookins-Jackson of Athens
- Noe Calderon Castro of Commerce
- Andrew Moore of Hoschton
- Tiffany Niles of Braselton
- Chasie Stokes of Jefferson
- Jessica Kasongo of Braselton
- Ethan Rhea of Hoschton
- Skylar Davis of Braselton
- Isabella Rendon of Braselton
- Kaitlyn Martin of Commerce
- James Young of Jefferson
- Kamden Kenerly of Hoschton
- Kyah Canty of Braselton
- Thomas Stephenson of Commerce
- Edleen Henriquez of Hoschton
- Sarah Watson of Commerce
- Zachary Watson of Hoschton
- Spencer Wyatt of Hoschton
- Caylynn Zakroczynski of Hoschton
- David Siha of Brasleton
- Yohan Ortiz of Braselton
- Jacob Barnes of Jefferson
- Dylana Kent of Jefferson
- Zachary Stevens of Talmo
- Cheyenne Teal of Jefferson
- Ashley Bellamy of Hoschton
- Cali Weed of Commerce
- Grant Hardegree of Hoschton
- Kylie Fowler of Jefferson
- Spencer Starkweather of Hoschton
- Joselyn Streetman of Maysville
- Chloe' Straus of Braselton
- Rayna Torres of Jefferson
- Ryan Rolader of Braselton
- Wesley Beck of Maysville
- Britney Moldovan of Hoschton
- Abigail Turbeville of Braselton
- Amber Wilborn of Jefferson
- Bristol Garrett of Braselton
- Cameron Townsend of Jefferson
- Mary Schaefer of Jefferson
- Madison Kitchens of Commerce
- Rebecca Crawford of Hoschton
- Cameron Smith of Jefferson
- Ashley Xiong of Jefferson
- Avery Mitchell of Hoschton
- Lucas Cown of Athens
- Tyson Thurmond of Jefferson
- Cooper Warrington of Hoschton
- Betsy Chambers of Homer
- Xander Smith of Braselton
- Lillie Woodall of Pendergrass
- Tanner Lumpkin of Jefferson
- Reagan Mirolli of Jefferson
- Ella Adkins of Jefferson
- Ethan Pearson of Commerce
- William Cobb of Commerce
- Shelby Cozzens of Commerce
- Mackenzie Wagner of Braselton
- Samantha Favreau of Braselton
- Austin Fulcher of Athens
- Ashley Frazier of Hoschton
- Jacqueline Ocon of Nicholson
- Carly Neal of Hoschton
- Joshua Ambrose of Athens
- Mark Driscoll of Hoschton
- Avery Phillips of Jefferson
- Hoke Wade of Maysville
- Juan Ospina of Jefferson
- Hannah Watson of Jefferson
- Nicholas Lance of Braselton
- Ella Whitfield of Maysville
- Carson Anderson of Maysville
- Madison Sims of Jefferson
- Tyler Erwin of Hoschton
- Terri Wadsworth of Hoschton
- Kathleen Nguyen of Commerce
- Hannah Schell of Hoschton
- Avery Kuhl of Hoschton
- Seth Blahnik of Hoschton
- John Reeves of Jefferson
- Kennedy Lee of Braselton
- Joseph Wade of Commerce
- Jackson Clayton of Jefferson
- Ana Quezada Garcia of Braselton
- Elizabeth Taylor of Braselton
- Andrew Rolader of Braselston
- Christian Mangru of Hoschton
- Kristiyana Masheva of Jefferson
- Hallie McEver of Jefferson
- Justin Le of Jefferson
- Megan Karles of Hoschton
