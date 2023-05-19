The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2023.
Dean's list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Honorees included:
- Eva Pyne of Arcade.
- Kaitlynn Smith of Athens.
- Scott Ward of Athens.
- Ashley Lopez of Athens.
- Alexander Tumen of Athens.
- Kristopher Warren of Athens.
- Stephania Ortiz of Braselton.
- Gabriella Conner of Braselton.
- Karen Siha of Braselton.
- Megan Smith of Braselton.
- Elizabeth Taylor of Braselton.
- Isabella Ascenzo of Braselton.
- Leilah Moore of Braselton.
- Liam Lynch of Braselton.
- Chloe' Straus of Braselton.
- Hayes Brewer of Braselton.
- Gabriel Rodriguez of Braselton.
- Cherish Kitchens of Braselton.
- Jonathan Howell of Braselton.
- Erik Welch of Braselton.
- Naeemah Mezias of Braselton.
- Margaret Johnson of Braselton.
- Rae-Lynn Cifizzari of Braselton.
- Samantha Liss of Braselton.
- Lilian DeJesus of Braselton.
- Brittany Farmer of Braselton.
- Spencer Lorenz of Braselton.
- Isabella Rendon of Braselton.
- Tiffany Niles of Braselton.
- Victoria Bowler of Braselton.
- Austin Iang of Braselton.
- Joshua Psomiadis of Braselton.
- Ella Hart of Braselton.
- Carlos Capistran of Braselton.
- Lily Bourgeois of Braselton.
- Patrick Hutson of Braselton.
- Raymond Nichols of Commerce.
- Monica Lagares-Tovar of Commerce.
- Thomas Stephenson of Commerce.
- Alex Mason of Commerce.
- Sarah Watson of Commerce.
- Micah Radosavlevici of Commerce.
- Marietta Martin of Commerce.
- Keila Osorio-Polanco of Commerce.
- Rylee Morgan of Commerce.
- Natalie Thompson of Commerce.
- Jessica Wood of Commerce.
- Brittany Vaughn of Commerce.
- Ciera Roberts of Commerce.
- Amanda Goss of Hoschton.
- Emma Keisler of Hoschton.
- Madeline Hartsog of Hoschton.
- Nicholas Grabher of Hoschton.
- Ashley Bellamy of Hoschton.
- Britney Moldovan of Hoschton.
- Brooke Clune of Hoschton.
- Alexis Hernandez of Hoschton.
- Thomas Williams of Hoschton.
- Megan Holcombe of Hoschton.
- Brandon Outler of Hoschton.
- Nathaniel Hehl of Hoschton.
- Nathan Gavriliuc of Hoschton.
- Ryan Kwiatkowski of Hoschton.
- Marycatherine Cox of Hoschton.
- Amanda Bateman of Hoschton.
- Scarlet Dunn of Hoschton.
- Isabella Fogle of Hoschton.
- Alanna Dorsey of Hoschton.
- Noah Riley of Hoschton.
- Moriah Dover of Hoschton.
- Dylan Blair of Hoschton.
- Christian Dunn of Hoschton.
- Larkin Ethridge of Hoschton.
- Elizabeth Pinto of Hoschton.
- Ella Freeman of Hoschton.
- Kellii McMillian of Hoschton.
- Cassandra Jones of Hoschton.
- Brett Miller of Hoschton.
- Hannah Schell of Hoschton.
- Andrew Blackwell of Hoschton.
- Michael Casteel of Hoschton.
- Grace Riley of Hoschton.
- Lexi Davis of Jefferson.
- Caleb Zeiler of Jefferson.
- Rayna Torres of Jefferson.
- Sophia Stopher of Jefferson.
- Joseph Voda of Jefferson.
- Kathleen Allen-Pendley of Jefferson.
- Brady Frazier of Jefferson.
- Rayann Mitsdarffer of Jefferson.
- Jackson Culpepper of Jefferson.
- Joshua Koning of Jefferson.
- Emilio Bueno of Jefferson.
- Zoe Harrison of Jefferson.
- Sheridan Porras of Jefferson.
- Alyanah Ysabel Sanchez of Jefferson.
- Robert Butler of Jefferson.
- Ryan Bagley of Jefferson.
- Matthew Marchione of Jefferson.
- Shelby Suppes of Jefferson.
- Christian Salais of Jefferson.
- Emily Silcott of Jefferson.
- Baylee Ockomon of Jefferson.
- Heston Mize of Jefferson.
- Lisset Miranda-Hernandez of Jefferson.
- Hannah Purdum of Jefferson.
- Meadow Slocum of Jefferson.
- Lucy Xiong of Jefferson.
- Aaron Eason of Jefferson.
- Rachel Braver of Jefferson.
- Kylie Fowler of Jefferson.
- Erynn Dunbar of Jefferson.
- Riley Carr of Jefferson.
- Tanya Morris of Jefferson.
- Jordan Williams of Jefferson.
- Katy Beller of Jefferson.
- Gregory Lawrence of Jefferson.
- Margaret Mizenis of Jefferson.
- McKenzie Ulmer of Jefferson.
- Areli Linares of Jefferson.
- Livia Blackstock of Jefferson.
- Lisa Cook of Jefferson.
- Mason Jines of Jefferson.
- Stephen Claghorn of Jefferson.
- Benjamin Vasquez of Jefferson.
- McKae Warnock of Jefferson.
- Keej Moua of Jeffeson.
- John Carr of Maysville.
- Hoke Wade of Maysville.
- Wesley Beck of Maysville.
- Denver Robertson of Maysville.
- Luis Arteaga of Maysville.
- Thomas Pagsisihan of Maysville.
- Christian Oglesby of Maysville.
- Logan Naugle of Maysville.
- Katie Deitz of Nicholson.
- Katie Mull of Nicholson.
- Mccullough Erickson of Nicholson.
- Avery Haddon of Pendergrass.
- Lillie Woodall of Pendergrass.
- Hallelujah Jones of Pendergrass.
- Brighton Beinke of Pendergrass.
- Ayden Baldwin of Pendergrass.
- Destini Perkins of Talmo.
- Katelyn Sosebee of Talmo.
