The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's colleges have announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2022.
Dean's list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Dean's list honorees included:
- Lucas Cown of Athens
- Anna Townsend of Athens
- Allison Ramirez of Athens
- Meara Melnik of Athens
- Allen Lopez of Athens
- Lily Bourgeois of Braselton
- Victoria Bowler of Braselton
- Isaiah Jean-Baptiste of Braselton
- Kyah Canty of Braselton
- Alexander Widstrom of Braselton
- Merveille Kasongo of Braselton
- Jacob Sweatt of Braselton
- Isabella Ascenzo of Braselton
- Joseph Petrocy of Braselton
- Rae-Lynn Cifizzari of Braselton
- Marcella Vlahos of Braselton
- Jackson Odegard of Braselton
- Chloe' Straus of Braselton
- Kaylee Czentnar of Braselton
- Yotham Labib Shenouda of Braselton
- Kalie Roop of Braselton
- Naeemah Mezias of Braselton
- Elizabeth Taylor of Braselton
- McKenzie McCollum of Braselton
- Dakota Robertson of Braselton
- Lauren Segraves of Braselton
- Leilah Moore of Braselton
- Jillian Saul of Braselton
- Jessica Favreau of Braselton
- Tyler Rice of Commerce
- Rylee Morgan of Commerce
- Marietta Martin of Commerce
- Keila Osorio-Polanco of Commerce
- Holly Hughes of Commerce
- Savannah Jones of Commerce
- Mari Kennedy of Commerce
- Andrew Blackwell of Hoschton
- Carleigh Odell of Hoschton
- Elijah Phillips of Hoschton
- Dylan Blair of Hoschton
- Brian Flaherty of Hoschton
- Nicole Myers of Hoschton
- Ella Freeman of Hoschton
- Larkin Ethridge of Hoschton
- Raelyn Ferraro of Hoschton
- Nicole LeBlanc of Hoschton
- James Kemmer of Hoschton
- Madison Halley of Hoschton
- Emma Sutton of Hoschton
- Aidan Southivong of Hoschton
- Cherish Glover of Hoschton
- Andrew Moore of Hoschton
- Avery Locke of Hoschton
- Peyton Aukland of Hoschton
- Amanda Bateman of Hoschton
- Alanna Dorsey of Hoschton
- Mariam Rezai of Hoschton
- Jennifer Miller of Hoschton
- Jenny Valle of Hoschton
- Christian Mangru of Hoschton
- Amelia Yother of Hoschton
- Katelyn Vetter of Hoschton
- Scarlet Dunn of Hoschton
- Kyala Shabani of Hoschton
- Mikayla Leide of Hoschton
- Rea DeVera of Hoschton
- Kristii McMillian of Hoschton
- Julianna Spry of Hoschton
- Brooke Brown of Hoschton
- Elizabeth Pinto of Hoschton
- Nathan Gavriliuc of Hoschton
- Lindsey Goodwin of Hostchon
- Ashley Thomas of Houshton
- Anna Free of Jefferson
- Zayne Hiott of Jefferson
- Isaac Thomas of Jefferson
- Lisa Cook of Jefferson
- Stephen Claghorn of Jefferson
- Allen Bryan of Jefferson
- McKae Warnock of Jefferson
- Livia Blackstock of Jefferson
- Jackson Culpepper of Jefferson
- Marylin Anton-Benitez of Jefferson
- Lauren Rhodes of Jefferson
- Joseph Voda of Jefferson
- Cheyenne Teal of Jefferson
- Mitchell McGhee of Jefferson
- Jacob Hughes of Jefferson
- Grayson Humble of Jefferson
- Brian Rozier of Jefferson
- Jaida Wall of Jefferson
- Tanner Lumpkin of Jefferson
- Raegan Sayne of Jefferson
- Aleah Benton of Jefferson
- Shelby Suppes of Jefferson
- Kathleen Allen-Pendley of Jefferson
- Emily Garces of Jefferson
- Abby Weimorts of Jefferson
- Haley Fulcher of Jefferson
- Dylana Kent of Jefferson
- Mindy Mosser of Jefferson
- Hagin McWhorter of Jefferson
- Logan Cantrell of Jefferson
- Taylor Mullikin of Jefferson
- James Young of Jefferson
- Collin Harkins of Jefferson
- Georgieanne Vang of Jefferson
- Lexi Davis of Jefferson
- Kylie Fowler of Jefferson
- Amber Wilborn of Jefferson
- Keej Moua of Jefferson
- Garett Pinson of Jefferson
- Thomas Pagsisihan of Maysville
- Jordan Saville of Maysville
- Emma Anderson of Maysville
- Chasity Brown of Maysville
- Zachary Lowe of Maysville
- Brooklyn Craymer of Maysville
- Mccullough Erickson of Nicholson
- Dylan Christian of Nicholson
- Emmalee Leuthner of Nicholson
- Katie Deitz of Nicholson
- Katherine Aviles of Pendergrass
- Derek Vaughn of Pendergrass
- Oliver Kuzmowycz of Pendergrass
- Brice Glausier of Pendergrass
- Alisha Paul of Pendergrass
- Carris Anderson of Pendergrass
- Reece Montgomery of Talmo
- Zachary Stevens of Talmo
- Katelyn Sosebee of Talmo
- James Hicks of Talmo
