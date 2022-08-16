The University of North Georgia has announced its president's honor roll and dean's list for the summer 2022 semester.
The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's colleges has announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for summer 2022.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the president's honor roll. The president's honor roll included:
- Brittany Farmer of Braselton
- Joseph Sims of Jefferson
- McKenzie Ulmer of Jefferson
Dean's list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Locals named to the dean's list included:
- Madison Kitchens of Commerce
- Edleen Henriquez of Hoschton
- Anna Townsend of Athens
